New York governor approves bill to support production of local fibres

New York’s governor Kathy Hochul has signed in a new legislation that aims to support the state’s textile manufacturing industry through the use of economic development programmes.

The ‘New York Textile Act’ looks to help connect farmers of plant or animal fibres with the textile industry, in a bid to drive sustainable development and new marketing opportunities for the region.

This will particularly have an impact on New York-grown fibres like hemp, sheep, goats, alpaca and other sources, all of which fall in line with the local demand for textiles.

Programmes coming as part of the Act include the creation of a Natural Fibre Textile Workgroup, which will be chaired by the commissioner of the Department of Agriculture and Markets.

The initiative has been designed as an attempt to increase employment and the economic contribution related to the industry and further invest in state-produced fibres.

Additionally, the act also establishes purchase limits for public agencies in relation to relevant textile products, creates an annual award to recognise efforts by farmers and provides authorisation for the department of economic development to advise in these manufacturing industries.

"We are spooling together strong investments in textiles grown and manufactured in New York, helping ensure our businesses remain strong and innovative," Hochul said in a release.

She continued: "I am proud to sign this legislation, which will support New York farmers and lay the foundation for expanding the burgeoning textile industries that call this state home, helping spur economic growth for decades to come."

The governor also previously announced 10 million dollars in state funding for a Fashion Innovation Centre, which aims to promote a collaborative approach to New York-based textile production.