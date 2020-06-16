New York label Sies Marjan to close

New York-based label Sies Marjan is closing down its business.

The five-year-old brand, founded by Dutch designer Sander Lak and known for its striking bright collections, was a popular fixture at New York fashion shows. The company was funded by billionaire couple Nancy and Howard Marks.

But it came into trouble last year when one of its major stockists, Barneys, filed for bankruptcy. That was then compounded by the impact Covid-19 has had on the global economy and fashion industry in recent months.

“What we have worked on has been a dream come true. Thank you to everyone who has given their time and talent to Sies Marjan over the years,” said Lak in a statement seen by WWD. “Thank you to everyone who has given their time and talent to Sies Marjan over the years. We have built a singular brand whose legacy is not just in the clothes and collections but within each person who contributed along the way.”

Lak, who was formerly the design director of Dries Van Noten, launched Sies Marjan at New York Fashion Week in 2017 as exclusively womenswear, before launching a menswear line in autumn 2018.