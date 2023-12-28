Newcastle’s Eldon Square unveils major 65 million pound revamp

Newcastle’s primary shopping centre Eldon Square is set to undergo a major overhaul in the coming year, banking on leisure, entertainment and dining as a means to bolster footfall.

The reported 65 million pound redevelopment will see the introduction of new cultural, food and drink, sport, leisure and entertainment venues at the location, much of which will take up the vacant top floor of the former Debenhams department store.

A second part of the plan revolves around the transformation of the currently vacant former Eldon Leisure Centre, where indoor sports and family centric entertainment initiatives, including arcade games, crazy golf and electric karting, are among the desired additions.

The proposals are reportedly going to create 400 jobs at the site, according to ITV, which initially published the news, with “national family leisure operators” currently mulling the deal to take over the 120,000 square foot space.

In a statement to the media outlet, general manager Eldon Square, Cormac Hamilton, said: “Since taking responsibility for the management of Eldon Square, we have worked hard to ensure that vacant retail space within the Shopping Centre is reoccupied by new retailers wherever possible.

"However, large units such as the former Debenhams have been purpose-built as department stores, which makes them difficult to re-let unaltered.”

Hamilton continued: "The leisure occupier that we are in advanced talks with is a leader in their field and they will bring something truly unique to Newcastle. They will act as incubators for local culinary and musical talent, offering a platform to showcase their skills to both residents and visitors.

"Complementing this will be the national family leisure operator and their phenomenal range of indoor fun and entertainment for all. The former Leisure Centre is an amazing space for the city centre. Combining this with adjacent space creates an extraordinary venue.

"The breadth of the operator’s offer means that they should have something for everyone under one roof."