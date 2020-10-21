Next denies destroying documents ahead of equal pay claim case

Next has denied accusations it destroyed vital documents related to an equal pay claim being brought by store staff.

Hundreds of mostly female shop-floor workers argue they should be paid as much as their male colleagues in warehouses who are earning between 2 and 6 pounds more per hour on average.

Law firm Leigh Day, which is acting for the 330 employees, claims Next has destroyed paperwork that proves the equal pay claim.

The firm says Next could face a “strike-out order” which would see it lose the right to defend itself against equal pay claims.

If all eligible employees join, Next could be forced to pay out as much as 200 million pounds, Leigh Day estimates.

A tribunal hearing will take place on 12 January to decide what happened to the documents and whether Next should face a penalty.

Next denies destroying the documents. “Next has not destroyed documents in breach of a Tribunal Order and it believes that any assertion that it has, is based upon inaccurate information,” the retailer said in a statement seen by The Guardian.

“Next is therefore confident that any application for a ‘Strike-Out-Order’ will not succeed, as it is meeting all of its obligations under the Tribunal process.

“Next will continue to defend itself vigorously in this claim and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage, as it is an ongoing legal process.”