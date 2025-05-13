Next edition of Pitti Uomo to embrace cycling culture as Italian menswear export stalls

Pitti Uomo returns to Florence from 17 to 20 June with its 108th edition, featuring over 730 brands and introducing Becycle, a new section dedicated to cycling culture. Building on last year’s collaboration with the Tour de France, the initiative brings sports-driven community energy into menswear, with dedicated installations and a central theme — Bikester — exploring the intersection of urban life, heritage, and sustainability through the lens of cycling.

"Considering Pitti Immagine’s constant focus on contemporary culture in all its facets, the bicycle struck us as the perfect synthesis for the theme of our summer fairs", commented Agostino Poletto, General Director of Pitti Immagine. "In everyday life, which increasingly intertwines with lifestyle, the bicycle plays an innovative role, far beyond the simple dichotomy of sport versus mobility. It's a movement that seeks harmony, a tandem effort that aims to bridge opposites. Sustainable, customisable, multifaceted and diverse, it opens new perspectives."

Despite the creative momentum, the backdrop is one of subdued growth. According to data released by Confindustria Moda, Italian menswear exports remained virtually flat in 2024, rising just 0.1 percent year-on-year to 9.5 billion euros, reported Pambianco. Imports fell 5.4 percent to 6.5 billion euros. France led as the top export destination, growing 5.5 percent, while Germany declined and China surged 20 percent to take fourth place.

International presence at the fair remains strong, with 43 percent of exhibitors from abroad, though overall brand participation has dropped 7 percent from the previous year. Pitti Uomo has also been officially recognised as a "historic brand of national interest" by Italy’s Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy.

This season’s guests include Homme Plissé Issey Miyake, Italian rising star Niccolò Pasqualetti, and Korean label Post Archive Faction. Highlights range from Tommy Hilfiger’s return with ‘Tommy Icons’, to immersive pop-ups from Ellesse, and collaborative capsules from brands including Pantofola d’Oro x Thebe Magugu and Flower Mountain.

Pitti also strengthens its global ties with national showcases from Korea (Code Korea), Japan (J∞Quality), China (China Wave), and France (Promas), while spotlighting emerging creativity through partnerships with leading fashion schools and institutions.