Next ‘putting 780 local jobs at risk’ with possible Bradford warehouse closure

British retail giant Next is understood to be planning to shutter its Bradford warehouse facility on Toftshaw Lane, potentially putting 780 jobs at risk.

Reportedly set to close by September 2024, according to the BBC, the plan comes as the brand looks to expand on its site in South Elmsall, Wakefield, where it hopes to centralise online operations to improve stock availability.

In addition to this, the retailer claimed that the move would lower its environmental impact by shortening lorry journeys, with required repairs at the Bradford site also understood to not be cost-effective for the company.

The media outlet said that Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers have started consultation talks with Next, which further stated that it anticipated “sufficient jobs” would be available for affected workers willing to relocate.

Speaking to the BBC, Claire Hopkins, Next warehousing and distribution director, said: "This has not been an easy decision and we appreciate this announcement will be difficult for our team at Toftshaw.

"We would like to thank everyone in advance for their usual dedication and support as we work together to ensure as smooth a transition as possible, but also so that everyone on site receives the relevant help and assistance in finding alternative employment."