Next raises profit guidance by 10 million pounds

Full price sales at Next plc in the second quarter were up 6.9 percent on last year.

Next is increasing the full year guidance for group profit before tax by 10 million pounds to 845 million pounds. The company is maintaining its forecast for full price sales to be up 0.5 percent versus last year in the second half, which implies full price sales for the full year will be up 1.8 percent.

Since the company’s statement issued on June 19, Next saw a period of much better than expected full price sales, mainly driven by exceptionally warm weather. Since then, full price sales have been up 3.7 percent on last year, ahead of the guidance of 0.5 percent.

The company said that the end-of-season sale was positive with clearance rates ahead of our expectations. Next also recorded 16 million pounds of additional full price sales in the last six weeks.