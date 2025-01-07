Next raises profit outlook following strong Christmas

British clothing retailer Next reported full price sales increase of 6 percent during the Christmas trading period versus last year.

The company said that the performance was due to the timing of the end-of-season sale. Adjusting for the effect of sales, underlying full price sales were up 5.7 percent, compared to the previous guidance of 3.5 percent.

The over-achievement added 27 million pounds to full price sales, and increased the company’s full year profit before tax guidance by 5 million pounds to 1,010 million pounds. Group profit before tax is now forecast to be up 10 percent versus last year, and pre-tax earnings per share (EPS) to be up 11.4 percent.

For the year ending January 2026, Next forecasts full price sales growth to be 3.5 percent and profit before tax to be 1,046 million pounds, up 3.6 percent.