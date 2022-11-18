Next strikes sportswear deal with Fanatics

Next has established a new long-term connected inventory partnership with licensed sports merchandise company Fanatics, which is set to “significantly broaden” the British retailer’s officially-licensed sport merchandise assortment.

The partnership marks Fanatics first deal with a major retailer in Europe, giving the region access to its portfolio of merchandise from international sporting organisations, including European football clubs, Rugby and Formula 1, as well as products from brands such as Nike, Adidas and Puma.

In a release, Matthew Primack, senior vice president for international business affairs and development at Fanatics, said on the partnership that Next’s online customers will now be able to purchase from the company’s extensive portfolio.

Primack continued: “This is great news for customers who already visit Next.co.uk to shop for quality clothing and homeware and who will now also be able to choose from a range of products, designs and styles from their favourite sports leagues, events, teams or players.”

Next will utilise Fanatics’ expertise in licensed sports merchandise and a range of products will be made available through its website, increasing choice and selection of its offering.

The sports company has already struck up similar partnerships with US-based retailers, such as Foot Locker, Kohl’s and Nordstrom.