Next takes over Russell & Bromley brand in strategic deal

The future of the venerable British footwear retailer Russell & Bromley has been secured following a strategic acquisition by retail giant Next plc.

Under the terms of the agreement, Next has acquired the Russell & Bromley brand name and associated intellectual property for a sum of 2.5 million pounds (3.35 million dollars), with an additional 1.3 million pounds paid for existing stock. Next has stated its intention to provide the operational stability required to support the brand's next chapter, with a focus on returning Russell & Bromley to its core mission of designing and curating world-class, premium products.

While the acquisition preserves the brand's heritage, the future for much of its physical footprint and workforce remains precarious. Of the company’s 36 stores and nine concessions, Next has only taken over three flagship locations: Chelsea, Mayfair, and the Bluewater Shopping Centre.

This leaves 33 stores and all concessions excluded from the deal. Although these sites currently remain open and continue to trade, their long-term viability—and the job security of the firm’s approximately 440 employees—is uncertain. Interpath’s UK CEO, Will Wright, stated that the administrators intend to keep these remaining locations operational while they explore further options, though they are not part of the core Next acquisition.

CEO Andrew Bromley described the sale as a difficult but necessary route to ensure the brand’s survival, expressing gratitude to the staff, suppliers, and partners who have supported the family-founded business throughout its long history. By transitioning to Next, the brand gains access to a robust infrastructure and extensive retail expertise.

Founded in 1879 in Sussex, the 147-year-old brand has long been recognized for its commitment to quality craftsmanship and contemporary style, specializing in premium men’s and women’s footwear, bags, and accessories. The transaction was facilitated through a pre-pack insolvency process overseen by joint administrators Will Wright and Chris Pole of Interpath.

This acquisition represents a pivotal moment for the British high street, preserving a heritage brand that has faced the pressures of a shifting retail landscape.