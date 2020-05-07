Next to launch five beauty halls in former Debenhams locations

Next is launching its new The Beauty Hall format in five of Hammerson flagship destinations, in place of Debenham’s former stores. The stores will be located at Bullring & Grand Central, Birmingham, The Oracle, Reading, Highcross, Leicester, Silverburn, Glasgow and Centrale in Croydon.

Simon Wolfson, Next’s Chief Executive said in a statement: “This is an exciting opportunity to work with existing and new beauty brand partners to create a new force in beauty retailing - bringing our online business to life through premium store environments in some of the UK’s most important retail locations.”

Next currently sells over 200 beauty brands on Next.co.uk, including Estee Lauder, Clinique, Benefit, Origins, The Ordinary, GHD, Dermalogica, Aveda, Illamasqua, Elemis, Burberry, By Terry, Rituals, L’Occitane, Bvlgari, Emporio Armani and Boss and premium brands including Bobbi Brown, YSL, Lancôme and Nars through its sister site Fabled.com.

Hammerson has also received planning consent to redevelop the House of Fraser store at the Oracle, Reading, with secured pre-lettings to leisure operators. The company has announced that Ireland’s luxury retail store Brown Thomas is to replace the current House of Fraser unit in Dundrum Town Centre, Dublin.

“This is a challenging time for all of us, so it’s really encouraging to see strong, innovative brands like Next work with us to plan for the future. This is the right decision not only for consumers but for our communities more broadly, as it will create employment prospects and support local economies all over the country,” added David Atkins, Hammerson’s Chief Executive Officer.

