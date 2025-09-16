Nextil benefits from Trump's tariffs: 175 million dollar contract with US-based Maxum

Madrid – The Spanish textile company Nextil Group has secured a major partnership with the US multinational Maxum International Group, becoming a key player in Maxum’s supply chain. This partnership is a direct result of the relocation of production by US companies, driven by the new trade and tariff policies of President Donald J. Trump. The exclusive production contract is valued at a minimum of 175 million dollars over the first five years.

Terms of the agreement

Under the agreement, Nextil will develop up to six parallel production programs for Maxum from its plant in Guatemala. The first year, beginning in October 2025, has a formal production commitment of 15 million dollars, which will increase to over 40 million dollars annually from the second year onward. The partnership leverages the commercial conditions of the Central America Free Trade Agreement (CAFTA) to offer a competitive alternative to Asian production. Nextil has stated that this agreement will necessitate an expansion of its Guatemalan production capacity beyond 2026.

César Pérez Revenga, CEO of Nextil Group, called the partnership a "turning point" for the company. He highlighted that the deal not only solidifies Guatemala as a strategic textile platform for the US but also places Nextil at the center of the global shift of large North American groups from Asia to more sustainable and traceable production models. Gary Peterman, CEO of Maxum International Group, expressed his excitement about the shared growth plans and the potential for developing new opportunities on a global scale.

Strategic importance

The agreement is a "tangible proof" that the concept of "nearshoring" has now become a reality in the form of large-scale contracts. This partnership is a significant step in the execution of Nextil’s strategic plan for 2024–2026. The company plans to provide further details on this contract and other future client agreements at a forthcoming Investors Day.

