Nextil raises 13.9 million euros in promissory notes following acquisition of Sindutex

Madrid – Spanish textile multinational Nextil has announced the successful completion of its latest debt placement through its promissory note programme on the Alternative Fixed-Income Market (MARF). This financing operation follows the acquisition of a majority stake in the Portuguese company Sindutex.

This morning, Nextil Group announced the successful completion of a promissory note issue for 13.9 million euros. This amount adds to the 9.2 million euros the company raised in the first debt placement of the same programme. The total injection into its accounts now stands at 23.1 million euros. These funds will finance the company's ongoing operations and its next growth phase.

From the textile group's perspective, this latest debt placement demonstrates the strength of its operational and business model following recent years of changes and restructuring. The company argues this is confirmed by the lower interest rates and longer terms of this latest promissory note issue compared to the 9.2 million euros issue completed last November 2025. Specifically, the promissory notes were issued for terms between nine and 18 months. The majority of the demand, 82 percent, was for the 18-month tranche. The operation involved “large institutional investors” and EBN Banco de Negocio, which joins as a collaborating entity and direct investor in Nextil's promissory note programme.

“In a transforming global textile sector, Nextil continues to consolidate a solid financial structure that allows it to address new growth opportunities and strengthens its position as a sustainable, high-value-added industrial platform,” stated Nextil. The company added that the funds raised will allow it “to face the challenges associated with its commercial and operational development, in a context of growth driven by the strategic agreements announced in recent months,” which “are expanding revenue visibility for the coming years beyond expectations.”

Acquisition of Sindutex

The announcement of this latest debt placement comes after Nextil informed the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) on March 20 of the agreement reached with the Portuguese company Sindutex. The agreement is for the acquisition of a 70 percent majority stake in its share capital. The purchase, which is still pending formalisation, was agreed for an amount of approximately 1.75 million euros. The Spanish textile multinational will finance it entirely with its own funds.

Regarding the nature of this acquisition, Nextil states that the purchase of Sindutex is part of a strategic consolidation plan. The company continues to evaluate investment options in both Portugal and the Americas. The acquisition will allow Nextil to diversify its customer base and product offering from its Portuguese production unit. It will also generate synergies with its subsidiary Sici93, the cornerstone of its fabric and garment production unit for premium and luxury brands, which is also based in Portugal. Furthermore, Nextil will use its own capabilities to boost Sindutex's current business model. This could lead the Portuguese textile company to close the current 2026 financial year with a turnover of over 10 million euros and an EBITDA of more than two million euros.

“Sindutex has a solid industrial base in the garment manufacturing segment. Its integration will allow Nextil to advance in the consolidation of its platform in Portugal, expanding its production capabilities and its position in the premium and value-added segment,” stated the Spanish company's management. From a broader perspective, “this transaction is part of Nextil's growth and industrial consolidation strategy, which continues to advance on various opportunities in the sector.” The company is currently “in open negotiations with other larger companies, both in Portugal and on the American continent,” and “will inform the market as these materialise.”

In summary Nextil has successfully completed a promissory note issue for 13.9 million euros, totalling 23.1 million euros to finance its operations and growth.

The company has acquired a 70 percent majority stake in the Portuguese company Sindutex for 1.75 million euros, seeking to diversify customers and products and generate synergies within its Portuguese production unit.

Nextil continues to consolidate a solid financial structure and is pursuing a strategy of growth and industrial consolidation, for which it remains in negotiations to evaluate new investment opportunities in Portugal and the Americas.