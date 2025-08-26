NFL star Christian McCaffrey invests in performance brand While on Earth

Christian McCaffrey, a running back for the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers, has left his longtime sponsor, Nike, to join performance footwear and apparel brand While on Earth as a co-founder and investor to “shape the future” of the brand.

McCaffrey, who spent his professional career to date with Nike, said the move to join forces with While on Earth signals “not just an evolution but a deeper belief in the company’s mission, vision, and people”.

The Providence-based While on Earth was founded by Todd Meleney, former chief marketing officer at sportswear brand Nobull, in the fall of 2024, and features CrossFit athletes Mat Fraser and Brooke Wells on the executive team.

The brand bills itself as performance footwear and apparel “for those who move, go and do,” inspired by the ethos “that time is our most valuable currency”. Since its launch, the brand states it has experienced “rapid growth” amongst fitness and wellness enthusiasts for its timeless, versatile products designed for moving between training and daily life.

Its signature product is the ‘Move Trainer’, retailing for 150 US dollars, featuring a ThriveKnit upper, which internally reinforces the shoe for versatility, comfort and functionality, alongside TPU rubber wraps along the midsole for protection, stability and durability. It also has a 6mm offset for form and function, premium heel cushioning, a wider toe box for a natural fit and abrasion-resistant construction.

Alongside its key footwear style, the brand has been building a name for itself with its men’s and women’s apparel, including T-shirts, hoodies, shorts, bras, leggings, and hats, featuring recycled materials that are Oeko-Tex certified.

Describing the brand, Meleney, co-founder and chief executive of While on Earth, states in a video on its website: “We want a brand that has meaning, that’s different, that’s thoughtful, because that’s the team that we have. That is how we are approaching everything that we do. From product creation to storytelling, to individuals that are apart of it, from athletes to ambassadors to employees.”

While on Earth adds Christian McCaffrey as co-founder and investor to drive the brand forward

Adding McCaffrey, an NFL star who has more than 2.6 million Instagram followers, to the brand in its early development adds authenticity, “unparalleled visibility” and a wider audience reach, said the company. It also allows the NFL athlete to have control over his name and utilise his professional experience to develop apparel and footwear that he wants to wear and promote.

McCaffrey said in a statement: "I fell in love with what Todd and the team are building. I am at a point in my career where I want to build something from the ground up and be part of something bigger than myself.

“This isn’t just about putting my name on something. I wanted to share a vision with like-minded people that is represented through footwear and apparel. This is the perfect fit, not just because I resonate with the actual products, but because of the people and the name itself. I’ve already been very hands-on with product direction specifically and I’m very excited about the opportunity we have in front of us.”

On McCaffrey joining While on Earth, Meleney added: “For an athlete like Christian, in the prime of his playing career, to commit to an early-stage brand like While on Earth is extremely unique.

“Any brand would be fortunate to work with Christian and it’s a testament to his belief in our vision. He will help introduce While on Earth to an entirely new audience and have a meaningful voice in shaping our future. We have already kicked off some exciting new products together and his feedback and contributions have been so valuable. This is a defining moment for our business, and I can’t wait for all that’s ahead of us.”