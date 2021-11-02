  • Home
  • Nice Footwear to go public

By Kristopher Fraser

20 hours ago

WWD has reported that Nice footwear is proceeding with an IPO. The Italian shoemaker plans to list on Euronext Growth Milan, a segment of the Milan Bourse dedicated to small and medium-sized companies, later this November.

Nice, founded in 2004 by Bruno Conterno, designs shoes for many other fashion companies, and also has several -in-house and licensed brands. Some of the brands under their umbrella include Avirex, Kronos, and Fred Mello. In total, they produce 1.5 million shoes a year.

The prospective IPO will be reserved for Italian and international qualified investors. The price range for shares has been set between 9 and 11 euros.

All Nice footwear is produced in Chinese factories through a local subsidiary that opened last year. In 2020, despite COVID-19, the company was able to expand thanks a 3-million-euro bond subscribed by investment firm Finint SGR. Nice’s revenues currently total 21.1 million euros, with net profits of 879,000 euros. Their largest markets are Italy, Switzerland, and France.