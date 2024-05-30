Nidecker Group acquires Etnies, éS, Emerica and ThirtyTwo

Swiss sportswear conglomerate Nidecker Group has announced it will be acquiring Etnies, éS, Emerica and ThirtyTwo as part of a deal with the brands’ current parent company Sole Technology.

The agreement marks Nidecker’s first entry into the skateboarding market, expanding its portfolio beyond its initial foothold in winter sports.

Founder of Sole Technology, Pierre André Senizergues, will continue to serve as CEO for the brands while maintaining minority interest.

In a release, he outlined what “an incredible journey” building the brands had been, adding: “I am confident that Nidecker, with its longstanding history and rider-owned values, is the perfect new home for Etnies, éS, Emerica and ThirtyTwo.

“We share the same values, and they represent the next generation with the energy and scale necessary to ensure that our brands can thrive in new and exciting ways.”

In his own statement, CEO of Nidecker, Henry Nidecker, said the company was “honoured to carry forward the legacy of these brands” adding that the shared values towards the action sports community would “drive us to new heights together”.

The financials and terms of the deal were not disclosed.