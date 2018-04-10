Nike acquires computer vision firm Invertex

Sportswear giant Nike has acquired Tel Aviv-based Invertex, a computer vision firm, as it looks to strengthen its digital technology as part of its consumer experience.

Nike chief digital officer, Adam Sussman, said: “The acquisition of Invertex will deepen our bench of digital talent and further our capabilities in computer vision and artificial intelligence as we create the most compelling Nike Consumer Experience at every touchpoint.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Nike said the acquisition of the computer vision firm and its staff would help it focus on building “groundbreaking innovations” to help Nike serve millions of members around the globe.

David Bleicher, chief executive of Invertex, added: “Nike’s connection to and understanding of their consumer is unsurpassed and we look forward to joining their team to help drive the Consumer Direct Offense.”

Invertex has been working on 3D scanning to allow customer specific e-commerce experience as well as to create mass customisation product lines.

This marks Nike’s second acquisition in a month, in March it acquired New York-based data analytics company, Zodiac as part of its consumer direct experience strategy.