Nike and the NFL extend partnership to 2038

Sportswear giant Nike has renewed its ongoing partnership with the National Football League (NFL), extending the agreement's end year to 2038. The duo, the relationship of which already spans 12 years, will work together on a number of key initiatives designed to “elevate [the] partnership to new heights”.

Nike is currently the exclusive provider of uniforms and sideline, practice and baselayer apparel for all 32 NFL teams, however, this renewal further intends to reflect a commitment to “work together to drive growth, innovation and fan engagement”.

A core part of this will be pointed towards global expansion, with both Nike and the NFL to come work on growing the game’s global reach, vying for the mission of increasing participation, developing new talent and expanding the football fan base. Further initiatives include leveraging Nike’s Sport Research Lab to innovate in product design; empowering a next generation of athletes; and connecting with new fans through storytelling.

In a release, Elliot Hill, president and CEO of Nike, said: "This partnership renewal is a testament to the strength and success of our collaboration with the NFL. As we embark on this new chapter, we're committed to co-creating cutting-edge solutions that meet the rapidly changing needs of NFL athletes and fans, while fueling the league's growth and development initiatives.”