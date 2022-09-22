Nike appoints two new board member

Sportswear giant Nike has announced the appointment of Mónica Gil and Bob Swan to the company’s board of directors.

Gil, who serves as chief administrative and marketing officer at NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, has overseen a number of marketing and brand campaigns across the organisation’s various properties, including the broadcast of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Prior to Telemundo, at which she has also created and launched women leadership programmes, Gil held several leadership positions at Nielsen.

Swan is the operating partner at Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), and former CEO of Intel Corporation. He has also served in a number of executive roles at the likes of General Atlantic, Ebay and Webvan.

In his current position, at a16z, he advises growth-stage portfolio companies as they scale their businesses.

In a release, Mark Parker, executive chairman of Nike, said: “Mónica and Bob’s collective leadership in business operations, innovation, marketing, branding and media make them outstanding additions to our board.

“We’re excited to bring on their expertise and perspectives as we continue to accelerate our strategy to create value through relentless drive to serve the future of sport.”