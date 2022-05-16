Nike cuts ties with Russian football team

Nike has confirmed it has ended its long-term sponsorship deal with Russian Premier League team, Spartak Moscow.

The sportswear giant has been a sponsor of the football club since 2005.

The decision follows an announcement by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) to ban the Russian national team from its competitions amid the escalating war in Ukraine.

The ruling includes the Champions League, Europa League and Women’s Champions League.

In a statement, Nike said: “Given UEFA’s decision to suspend all Russian clubs from UEFA competition, Nike has informed FC Spartak Moscow that we will no longer be their kit sponsor.”

Nike’s move falls in line with the brand’s prior decision to temporarily close its Russian-based stores, which it announced in March 2022 stating at the time that it was “deeply troubled by the devastating crisis in Ukraine”.