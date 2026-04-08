Nike faces class action over data breach allegations

Sportswear giant Nike is facing a class action lawsuit over its alleged failure to secure consumer information amid a data breach on January 21, 2026.

The suit, filed with an Oregon federal court and reported on by WWD, was brought by complainant Maria Gomez who claimed that the company did not safeguard shopper details stored in its network, including billing addresses, phone numbers, and transaction data.

Nike is also accused of neglecting to notify shoppers to the breach in a timely manner, with those impacted said to have been informed over a month after the incident occurred on February 25.

As a result, Gomez is pursuing a nationwide class action against Nike, and is calling on other individuals affected by the breach to participate.

Lawyers for the complainant said that class action members were “wholly unaware” of the data breach until Nike’s notification was issued. The company is also alleged to have recklessly and negligently failed to take reasonable steps to protect data.

Gomez is seeking a trial by jury, declaratory and injunctive relief, and an award of punitive damages for both herself and other signatories.

In January, Nike was among an increasing number of fashion brands facing cyber attacks; its own initiated by a ransomware group World Leaks that claimed to have leaked data related to the business and its customers.

At the time, Nike said it took “consumer privacy and data security very seriously”, adding that it was “investigating a potential cyber security incident”.

FashionUnited has contacted Nike with a request to comment on the class action.