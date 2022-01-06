Nike files lawsuit against Lululemon for patent infringement

Nike, Inc. has filed a lawsuit against Lululemon Athletica Inc concerning the infringement of six Nike, Inc. patents by Lululemon’s manufacturer for the sale of the Mirror Home Gym and related apps.

According to a report by Reuters, the case surrounds, among other things, the technology that allows users to target specific levels of exertion while competing with other users and recording their own performance.

The complaint was filed to the US District Court in Manhattan.

Lululemon: "We are confident in our position and look forward to defending it in court."

Lululemon responded in a statement to Reuters that Nike’s patents are “very broad and invalid”. The company reports that it is confident about its position and is happy to defend it in court.

Nike is reportedly seeking triple damages for the alleged willful infringement, and other claims.

Lululemon Athletica Inc bought the Mirror company in July 2020. Mirror is a fitness company where people can exercise at home, offering an interactive sports platform where live and on-demand classes can be followed.

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.NL. Translation and edit by: Rachel Douglass.