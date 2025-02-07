Nike licensee Zelus Sport secures new investment

Zelus Sport, the exclusive global licensee for Nike’s Team Sports division, has secured a new investment from London-based buyout firm Sullivan Street Partners.

The latter intends to help accelerate and support Zelus’ “ambitious growth plans” to strengthen its position in the sports apparel market.

In the announcement, Sullivan Street said that its own team has already built a “strong relationship” with Zelus’ management, and is therefore “excited to begin working with them”.

Co-founder and managing partner of Sullivan Street, Layton Tamberlin, said in a statement: “Together with Zelus’ management team, we look forward to equipping more teams and athletes with top quality products, from local pitches through to professional stadiums.”

Zelus, which has operations based in the UK and the Netherlands, specialises in the design, development and manufacturing of customised sports apparel and equipment for both professional and grassroots teams.

The company is associated with multiple sports types, to which it provides services that align with Nike’s global strategy.

The terms and financial details of the investment were not disclosed.