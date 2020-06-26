Nike stock drops 4 percent following Q4 loss report

Shares of Nike, Inc. (NKE) are falling more than 4 percent Friday morning after the company reported an unexpected loss in the fourth quarter as its sales were hurt by the pandemic .

Nike reported net loss of 790 million dollars, or 0.51 per share, during the fourth quarter compared with net income of 989 million dollars, or $0.62 per share, a year ago.

Total revenue was down 38 percent to 6.31 billion dollars from 10.18 billion dollars a year ago as the majority of Nike-owned and partner stores in North America, EMEA, and APLA were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the company's digital sales increased 75 percent in the quarter.

NKE stock is currently trading at 96.92 dollars. It has traded in the range of 60- 105.62 dollars in the past 52 weeks.(DPA)