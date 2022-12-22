Nike to launch workout content on streaming service Netflix

Sportswear giant Nike is set to launch an initiative with Netflix, which will see it offer Nike Training Club (NTC) workout content through the streaming platform.

From December 30, 2022, Netflix members will be able to access over 90 NTC workouts and trainings that aim to cater to all fitness levels as part of Nike’s bid to expand access to sports.

Five training programmes, in a batch of 46 classes, will be available from the end of December, with additional programmes to be launched throughout 2023.

Users will be able to search for curated programmes or select workout types, like yoga or high intensity, and durations.

The new initiative will also feature a custom Nike collection on Netflix.

As part of NTC, a selection of the brand’s trainers, including Joe Holder, Kirsty Godso and Betina Gozo, will be hosting the sessions, which will stream in 10 languages.

It builds on Nike’s already established NTC fitness app, where users can take various training sessions also led by Nike trainers.