Nonprofit Remake closes down after failing to secure sustainable funding

Remake, the nonprofit behind the #NoNewClothes and #WearYourValues campaigns, is shutting down after failing to secure the necessary funding to sustain its operations.

Founder of the organisation, Ayesha Barenblat, announced the news on Instagram, stating that this decision made by Remake’s board was the “most responsible path forward” in the current climate.

Final operations are due to conclude by February 28, 2026. Until then, the global advocacy group is looking to honour commitments to its garment worker partners and coalition organisations by ensuring a proper wind-down of programmes.

Barenblat pointed to a decline in funding for labour organisations and climate justice work, impacting the organisation amid a period of political and economic turbulence. She also referred to “growing pushback against the corporate accountability measures we fought so hard to establish”.

“We explored every option: restructuring our operations, seeking merger opportunities with aligned organisations, pivoting our model, and pursuing new funding streams,” her statement continued.

The Remake Instagram account will remain active after the organisation’s closure, and will be independently run by director of digital media, Daisy Christophel. Its free educational resources and advocacy toolkits will remain accessible online, as will a selection of sustainability resources available through Custom Collaborative.

Barenblat founded Remake in 2015 with the mission of advocating for climate justice and fair pay in the clothing industry. Initially focused on working with educational institutes, the organisation grew its reach over the years, eventually accumulating 3,000 ambassadors across 80 countries.

Its efforts were bound by campaigns, each designed to heighten awareness for injustices in the fashion industry and, resultingly, garnering notable responses. Its #PayUp campaign, for example, gathered 270,000 signatures, unlocked over 22 billion dollars in canceled contracts during the pandemic and influenced the implementation of laws to protect garment workers, like the California Garment Worker Protection Act.

Elsewhere, its yearly campaign #NoNewClothes sought to encourage shoppers to repair, swap and rewear clothing to reduce environmental impact and promote fair labour practices. By encouraging a pause in consumptions spanning 90-days and typically running from June to September, Remake sought to save water and reduce emissions.