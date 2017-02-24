Noppies acquires Queen Mum

Noppies, the maternity wear and baby fashion brand, has acquired Queen Mum, a specialised maternity wear company in the Netherlands. Noppies, which was taken over by Vendis Capital in May 2016, develops and markets maternity wear and baby clothing under the Noppies, Supermom and IMPS&ELFS brands.

Commenting on the acquisition, Anne-Gien Haan, CEO of Noppies said in a media statement, “Queen Mum is a fashionable brand that has built a strong position in premium maternity wear. We are pleased to join forces; our businesses are mutually reinforcing and can achieve accelerated growth together. Together we can invest more in brands, the development of leading collections, quality, logistics and social responsibility."

"Joining forces with Noppies is a major step forward. Noppies has a strong position in the market for maternity wear with various brands. We are confident that Queen Mum will benefit from the economies of scale Noppies offers in the field of multi-channel sales, sourcing, procurement and operational processes. Together we can strengthen our brands, expand our service and improve the cooperation with our international customers," added Renee Bino and Erzsebet Weber, founders of Queen Mum.

