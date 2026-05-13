Noppies' parent company turnover exceeds 500 million Danish krone

The Denmark-based childrenswear company Brands4kids (B4K) has reported record turnover in the 2025 financial year. Despite a challenging market climate and global economic turbulence, the organisation managed to increase its turnover to 520 million Danish krone. This result marks a 15 percent increase compared to the previous year.

Following a period of expansion through international acquisitions, the focus in 2025 shifted to internal consolidation. The organisation focused on integrating recent acquisitions and reducing operational complexity. According to Brands4kids chief executive officer, Erik Andreæ, significant resources have been deployed to streamline the organisational structure.

According to the company, the strategic focus on the Benelux and DACH regions has positively contributed to the growth figures. Brands4kids sales director, Michael Nederby, states that the expansion of its global presence is essential for a broad sales base. Today, the group is represented in more than 45 countries and works with approximately 4,000 retailers worldwide.

Approximately 85 percent of the total turnover is now generated outside the Danish home market. In recent years, key growth markets have included Canada and China, in addition to the Netherlands and Germany. According to Nederby, the company's strength lies in its multi-brand structure with categories in basic, fashion, outdoor and accessories.

Although turnover growth was substantial, the pre-tax result of 16 million Danish krone fell short of initial expectations. Andreæ attributes this to market conditions, external pressures and the costs of internal adjustments. The company has financed all recent acquisitions from its operational activities, despite rising interest rates and declining birth rates.

The strategy for the near future is focused on improving profitability. The goal is to create a solid financial foundation for any future acquisitions. The company continues to operate from its locations in Aalborg, Ikast, Fuzhou, Lelystad and Rosmalen, supported by more than 15 showrooms in Europe.

For the current year, 2026, Brands4kids expects a positive pre-tax result of between 20 million and 25 million Danish krone. The focus remains on the current brand portfolio and ensuring long-term collaborations with both suppliers and retail partners in a volatile market.

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