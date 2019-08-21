Nordstrom board approves quarterly cash dividend

Board of directors of Nordstrom, Inc. has approved a quarterly dividend of 37 cents per share payable on September 16, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 30, 2019.

The fashion retailer based in the US was founded in 1901 as a shoe store in Seattle. Today Nordstrom operates 380 stores in 40 states, including 118 full-line stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico; 248 Nordstrom Rack stores; three Jeffrey boutiques; two clearance stores; six Trunk Club clubhouses; and three Nordstrom Local service concepts.

Picture:Nordstrom media resources