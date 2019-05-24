Nordstrom declares quarterly dividend of 37 cents

Nordstrom, Inc. has announced that its board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of 37 cents per share payable on June 18, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 3, 2019.

Nordstrom operates 380 stores in 40 states, including 119 full-line stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico; 247 Nordstrom Rack stores; three Jeffrey boutiques; two clearance stores; six Trunk Club clubhouses; and three Nordstrom Local service concepts.

Picture:Nordstrom media resources