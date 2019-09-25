Nordstrom exceeds 2020 sustainability targets

Nordstrom shared in its recent Corporate Social Responsibility Report that a couple of its targets for 2020 have already been passed.

The American retail company has achieved a 17.1 percent decrease in energy intensity since 2014, while its goal was a decrease of 15 percent by 2020. Nordstrom reported that it is on track to have at least 90 percent of its energy in deregulated markets from renewablesources by 2020. The company also exceeded 2020 its paper reduction goal in 2018, using 2.03 tons of paper per 1 million dollars in sales.

"As our business has grown, it's been essential to evolve our approach to corporate social responsibility as well. We have more visibility than ever before into the impact our business has on the environment, the communities we serve and where we manufacture our products, which means we have an increasing responsibility to improve our practices whenever possible," reads the Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

The Report follows recent strides taken by Nordstrom towards sustainable fashion. Last month, the retailer introduced a new product category on its site called Sustainable Style to help shoppers discover eco-conscious items and brands. Nordstrom also participated in the G7 fashion pact, joining a coalition of 31 fellow companies with a commitment to protect the climate, biodiversity and oceans.

Nordstrom's Corporate Social Responsibility Report also noted that the company diverted 75 percent of operational waste from landfill through recycling and composting in 2018. As far as social sustainability, Nordstrom donated close to 12 million dollars across 600 organizations in every community where it does business in 2018.

The company has supported organizations and causes including Shoes that Fit, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, WE Charities, as well as several contributions to mark World Pride in June 2019. These contributions included the sponsorship of 37 Pride parades and 100 thousand dollars in grants to four LGBTQ youth service organizations.