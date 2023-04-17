Nordstrom names Jason Morris as chief technology and information officer

Nordstrom, Inc. has announced the appointment of Jason Morris as chief technology and information officer, effective May 1, 2023.

Morris, the company said, has more than 25 years of technology experience in the retail industry and joins Nordstrom from Walmart, where he most recently led global enterprise technology as senior vice president of enterprise business services. Morris will oversee the company's technology functions, including engineering and data science and analytics.

"Jason has a wealth of experience leading large, global teams to create and implement best-in-class retail technology solutions. He will play a critical role as we continue to advance our Closer to You market strategy, and we look forward to welcoming him to the team," said Erik Nordstrom, chief executive officer of Nordstrom, Inc.

Prior to his current role at Walmart, Morris was vice president of customer-facing technology and led strategy, system development and implementation of hardware and software in more than 10,000 locations globally. Previously, the company added, Morris was responsible for technology development across many aspects of Walmart's retail business, including merchandising, replenishment, supplier management, real estate and global compliance.

"I am excited to join this talented technology team to continue enhancing Nordstrom's digital capabilities and support the company's ongoing focus on using technology to serve customers in new and better ways," added Morris.

Morris has a B.S. in mathematics and computer science from Southwestern Oklahoma State University and is a board member of the Arkansas Research Alliance Board and the industry advisory board for the University of Arkansas.