Nordstrom revenues slip 2.2 percent for Q3

Nordstrom reported its net profit for Q3 climbed on Thursday. Compared with the same period last year, revenues surged by 2.2 percent.

The company's net profit for Q3 was 126 million dollars, grew from 67 million dollars a year earlier. Furthermore, revenues slipped to 3,566 million dollars.

Nordstrom Inc. is an American chain of luxury department stores headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The company is listed in New York, and have stores operating in the United States and Canada. Its subsidiaries includes Nordstrom Rack, HauteLook and Trunk Club.

As of 2019, Nordstrom has more than 76,000 employees and operates over 300 stores.

This story was generated by Arria, an AI tool that turns data into stories. You can report errors or bugs to [email protected]