Nordstrom’s chief merchandising officer Teri Bariquit to retire

Nordstrom, Inc. announced that its chief merchandising officer Teri Bariquit is retiring.

To ensure a smooth transition, the company said in a release, Bariquit will remain in her role until the company identifies her successor.

Throughout her 37-year career at Nordstrom, the company added, Bariquit has held a variety of leadership roles across the company's merchandising organisation, supporting inventory audit, merchandising technology, planning and more before becoming the company's first-ever chief merchandising officer in 2019.

"We're extremely grateful for the contributions Teri has made to our company over the past 37 years," said Pete Nordstrom, president and chief brand officer of Nordstrom, adding, "During her tenure, she's transformed every element of our merchandising organisation and positioned our merchandising team for continued success."

"It has been a privilege to spend my career at Nordstrom and work alongside such a talented team – one with a relentless focus on providing customers with the most relevant and inspirational products from the world's best brands," added Bariquit.