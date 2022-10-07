Nordstrom’s chief technology and information officer to step down

US retail chain Nordstrom has announced that its chief technology and information officer, Edmond Mesrobian, will be stepping down from his position.

According to a regulatory filing, Mesrobian notified the company of his intention to leave on September 30, 2022.

His last day with the group will be October 14, 2022.

Mesrobian joined the luxury retailer in 2018 following a number of similar roles in the likes of travel specialist Expedia Group, streaming platform RealNetworks and Tesco, a UK grocery store.

During his time at the Seattle-based company, he was tasked with driving its digital strategy and customer engagement initiatives.

Nordstrom has not yet named Mesrobian’s successor.