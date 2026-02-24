Northern indie Jules B reportedly acquired following administration filing

Jules B, a North East independent retailer, is believed to have found a potential buyer following an administration filing last week.

According to local media outlet ChronicleLive, FRP Advisory was appointed to oversee the administration process and soon completed a sale of the business and its assets. The deal saves around 25 jobs.

Jules B reopened last week after a “ram raid” on February 10 caused significant damage to its store in Jesmond, Newcastle.

The forced closure came just months after the retailer shuttered its two stores in Kendal, Cumbria. Jules B cited a “challenging economic climate and the sharp rise in operating and labour costs”.

In 2023, the company faced a broader setback following a cyber attack that led to a Company Voluntary Arrangement, which was completed March 2024.

Jules B is continuing to trade online and via its menswear and womenswear store in Newcastle. Mincoffs Solicitors LLP is said to have been tasked with assisting administrators with the transaction.