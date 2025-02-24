Nudea recertifies as B Corp with increased Impact Score

Underwear and sleepwear brand Nudea has confirmed its recertification as a B Corporation for which it recorded an increased B Impact Score compared to when it was initially certified in 2022.

This time round, global nonprofit B Lab, which grants the B Corp certifications, gave Nudea an “exemplary” score of 117.6, up from its prior 103 and well above the B Corp qualification mark of 80.

In a release, Nudea chief executive officer and founder, Priya Downes, said the company was especially proud of the improvement as it comes despite considerable growth over the past three years, seen in expansions into more retailers, such as US-based Nordstrom, and new categories, like sleepwear and swimwear.

Downes continued: “In this age of corporate greenwashing, many companies have cherry picked environmental and social claims leading to customer confusion and misunderstanding.

“We’ve worked extremely hard and assigned significant time and resources to ensuring that we are incorporating purpose into our bottom line ensuring accountability across our employees, retail partners and stakeholders.”

Companies granted B Corp certifications must meet “rigorous social and environmental standards” in order to qualify, and are to recertify every three years to ensure alignment with “continually evolving” conditions while also benchmarking performance.

On Nudea’s latest news, Chris Turner, executive director of B Lab UK, said: “Celebrating Nudea’s second round of certification is an exciting moment as it continues to lead the way within its industry.

“Through recertification, its ongoing commitment to doing business differently will be an inspiration to others and will help spread the idea that success in business is as much about people and planet as it is profit.”