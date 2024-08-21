NuOrion Partners invests in Demon Child Clothing

New York streetwear brand Demon Child Clothing has received a strategic investment from NuOrion Partners, an independent merchant bank that invests in high-growth challenger brands.

In the statement, Demon Child said it would use the investment to accelerate its growth initiatives, including expanding its product lines, enhancing e-commerce capabilities, and exploring new markets.

Demon Child was founded in 2019 as a digitally native New York streetwear brand and has become known for its bold, urban-inspired designs and strong cultural connections, as well as collaborating with artists such as Fridayy, Famous Dex, Dusty Locane, YNW Bortlen and Ayleks.

The streetwear brand adds that its partnership with NuOrion will also support its plans to increase its marketing collaborations with more artists to amplify its brand message.

Guy Phillips, managing partner at NuOrion, said: "We are thrilled to partner with Demon Child and support their ambitious growth plans. Demon Child has built a strong brand identity that resonates with a diverse, global audience. We see immense potential in their ability to expand their reach and influence in the streetwear space."

The amount of the deal was not disclosed.