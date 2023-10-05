Nursem launches crowdfunding campaign to expand globally

Nursem, the therapeutic hand and body care brand founded by NHS nurse Antonia Philp and her husband Jonny, is looking to raise 600,000 pounds via crowdfunding platform Crowdcube to help accelerate growth.

The brand targets those with sensitive and damaged skin, such as dry, cracked, or bleeding hands and is looking to secure investment to support “ambitious plans” to accelerate growth, enter new categories within the UK skincare market, and expand internationally.

Jonny Philp, co-founder of Nursem, said in a statement: “It has been our ambition for a long time now to provide an opportunity for our amazing community to become a shareholder in Nursem. This is an exciting next step in becoming a truly people powered brand on a mission to give back.”

Launched in 2019, Nursem is available via its own e-commerce and in Boots, SpaceNK, Selfridges and Harrods. It has generated 7 million pounds in revenue since its launch and raised 305,000 pounds in investment from angel investors. It has also delivered more than 600,000 'Nursem Promises,' providing free hand care to NHS nurses.

The skincare brand was born on a nursing ward after paediatric intensive care nurse and co-founder Antonia often came home with sore, cracked and bleeding hands from the constant hand washing at work. Knowing this problem affects nearly all nurses, she started developing a hand cream formula that was effective, natural and something nurses could use repeatedly throughout a busy shift.

After seven years of working with a group of British nurses, laboratories and Newcastle Science City, Nursem's hero Caring Hand Cream was born, which is Consultant Dermatologist approved and a Certified ‘Hospital Safe’ product.