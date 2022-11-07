Nursery brand Mamas & Papas posts increase in sales and profit

Nursery brand Mamas & Papas increased revenues by 17 percent in the six months to September.

The group posted sales of 126 million pounds in its last full financial year ended March 27, 2022, up 35 percent on the previous year, while full year profits increased to 11 million pounds (ebitda) and 6.8 million pounds (PBT).

Commenting on the trading update, Mark Saunders, chief executive officer of Mamas & Papas, said in a statement: “Whilst there are undoubtedly challenges from the continuing cost of living crisis and emerging economic downturn, the nursery products market has always proven its resilience due to being far less discretionary than other non-food retail sectors.”

The company opened 10 new concessions under its strategic partnership with retailer Next in the same period, with a further three to follow in the second half alongside three new concessions with Marks & Spencer.

The company said, sales at its online business also grew despite its focus on new physical space.

Mamas & Papas also said it was expanding its range of travel systems, nursery furniture and children’s clothing, with an increased focus on entry-level price points.

Earlier this year, Mamas & Papas introduced a new circularity strategy to help reduce the amount of clothing sent to landfill each year, including a new store-based take-back scheme under its partnership with charity Oxfam.