NYC garment industry receives boost with 1.7 million dollar Local Production Fund

New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), in partnership with the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), has announced the continuation of its Fashion Manufacturing Initiative (FMI) with the launch of a new Local Production Fund, backed by a combined 1.7 million dollar investment.

The fund is designed to support New York City’s garment manufacturing sector by strengthening collaboration between designers and local producers, while driving growth in domestic production orders. Over a two-year period, the programme will provide credits to up to 21 manufacturers, supporting reshored production for as many as 43 designers across up to three seasons.

The initiative builds on the original FMI, launched in 2013 to modernise facilities, support workforce development and reinforce the city’s manufacturing base. Since its inception, the programme has invested 6.7 million dollars across more than 220 grants, impacting over 3,700 workers.

Jeanny Pak, interim president and CEO of NYCEDC, said: “Building on that growth, NYCEDC is proud to continue our partnership with CFDA through the new Local Production Fund, which will deepen collaboration between local designers and manufacturers, helping to drive production and ensure this vital industry continues to thrive in New York City.”

CFDA president Steven Kolb added: “At the CFDA, we are committed to supporting American designers not just creatively, but in building strong, sustainable businesses, and the Local Production Fund is a critical step in helping them access local manufacturing, build lasting partnerships, and grow within New York City.”

The programme has received early support from industry partners including the American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA) and retail executive Andrew Rosen, who said: “The Fashion Manufacturing Initiative, and now the Local Production Fund, is investing in and supporting this vital ecosystem. I'm excited and proud to be part of the continuation of such an important mission—one that helps ensure garment manufacturing in New York City continues to thrive.”

The launch also aligns with broader city efforts to support the Garment District through initiatives such as Midtown Made, which aims to connect businesses with resources and promote local production. In regards to the latest Local Production Fund, applications for manufacturers open on April 20, 2026, with designer applications following on June 23.