NYC Mayor announces plans to create fashion jobs during NYFW

A new partnership between the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) and NYC Mayor Eric Adams could see a cohort of new job opportunities for New York creators.

In a bid to expand Brooklyn’s footprint in the fashion industry, the redevelopment project, Made in NY Garment Hub campus in Sunset Park, will welcome education programme Slow Factory which will be joining the location as a major tenant. The hub aims to act as a location to expand the workforce trained in garment manufacturing, fashion design and other related businesses.

Furthermore, Adams has announced that the Garment Hub is also aiming to create more than 460 fashion jobs in the city, training 500 people and bringing in an estimated 57 million dollars in economic output to NYC.

In a news release, Adams said on the development: “New York City was already the fashion capital of the US, but the redevelopment and creation of new fashion jobs at the Made in NY campus in Brooklyn will only solidify our place as the city of swagger.”

“We are working diligently to fill a critical educational gap…”

From its first physical location, Slow Factory aims to build on the manufacturing sector in the district, putting a particular emphasis on climate justice leadership and green production.

The organisation is set to establish a multidisciplinary institute to deliver educational programmes, including a free and accessible series integrated with Slow Factory’s physical manufacturing facility for regenerative material innovation focused on plant-based leather.

Many training programmes will further concentrate on sustainable production, utilising textile waste and returned goods from the organisation’s brand partners.

The institute is the first in Slow Factory’s plan to take its education and climate institutes global, ultimately looking to create a regenerative global supply chain centred around sustainable community economic development.

“This school presents a revolutionary opportunity to offer a pragmatic, future-oriented curriculum in Sunset Park, Brooklyn,” said the organisation’s executive director, Céline Semaan. “We are working diligently to fill a critical educational gap that focuses on climate justice and human rights, while creating a community hub for education and skills training.”

The Brooklyn location spans around 40,000 square foot, housing local companies and workspaces.