Nyx Cosmetics enters metaverse through diversity hub in The Sandbox

Nyx Professional Makeup has been revealed as a collaborator for the People of Crypto Lab’s (POC) metaverse diversity hub set to debut in The Sandbox, an open world online platform.

The trio have announced plans to work together on the Valley of Belonging, a diversity, equity and inclusivity space within the metaverse that is set to launch June 24, in line with Pride Month.

It marks The Sandbox’s first-ever #MetaPride event, during its ‘Belonging Week’, which will see POC kick off an initiative to onboard brands into the metaverse through projects and movements that drive cultural awareness and education.

Nyx will be the first cosmetics brand to integrate into The Sandbox with a campaign that highlights the message that makeup has no gender. A total of 8,430 non-binary non-fungible tokens (NFTs) will be available from June 17 onwards, and will feature voxelised makeup looks for each group represented in the Pride flag.

The NFT avatars will incorporate over 36 skin shades, with every ethnicity, sexual orientation and gender identification available to choose from.

Nyx added that it will be donating 100 percent of its proceeds from the sale of the avatar NFTs to the Los Angeles LGBT Centre, amounting to 50,000 dollars.

“Given the current climate of rising discrimation against LGBTQIA+ and other minorities, there has never been a more important time to build a safe space that welcomes all,” said gay and South Asian POC Lab co-founder, Akbar Hamid, in a release.

Hamid continued: “As someone who has had to hide my real identity, I want to help build Web3 to allow marginalised communities to feel represented and not left behind. We are proud to have NYX Cosmetics as a partner that shares our mission.”