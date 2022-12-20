Nyx Professional Makeup unveils metaverse experience in Roblox

In an extension of its metaverse presence, Nyx Professional Makeup has revealed a new digital experience in open world platform Roblox, through which it has unveiled its spring 2023 collection.

Dropping in collaboration with iHeartMedia, a US-based media company, the new immersive world will allow Roblox users to explore the collection in an interactive space.

Entitled ‘House of Nyx Professional Makeup’, the experience is set in the platform’s iHeartLand, where gamers can collect three limited-edition makeup looks for their in-game avatars.

The partnership will continue into 2023, where the brand will host a Pink Carpet event featuring emerging artists from iHeartLand’s Artist Chat Series, who will chat live and take avatar photos with users.

The experience builds on Nyx’s efforts in the digital realm, with it having already launched a ‘Meta-Pride’ activation in The Sandbox, an alternative virtual world.

It comes as part of the beauty brand’s efforts to connect and interact with shoppers via Web3 partnerships while additionally pushing for diverse representation in the metaverse, a press release said.

The NYX spring 2023 collection and avatar looks will be shoppable at the brand’s e-commerce site and through the virtual experience on Roblox.