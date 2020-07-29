Odile Roujol launches fund for fashion and beauty start-ups

Former Lancôme CEO Odile Roujol has launched a 10 million dollar fund for fashion and beauty start-ups. The news was reported by WWD. Roujol, who moved to the U.S. four years ago, got the idea to launch the fund four years ago, which led to the new business, FAB Ventures. The fund focuses on direct-to-consumer fashion and beauty brands.

In addition to her past experience as CEO of Lancôme, Roujol also held stints at Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, and L’Oréal over the course of her career. After leaving Lancôme, Roujol worked in advisory and angel investing roles, which is what inspired her to move to the U.S. and create FAB Ventures.

FAB Ventures recently closed a 10-million-dollar round of funding that will focus more specifically on clean beauty and wellness, sustainable luxury fashion and Femtech. Roujol’s first investment are in women’s reproductive health company Stix, sexual wellness product marketplace Bloomi, Dr. Elsa Jungman’s clean beauty line, hair-care line KhairPep, beauty product review website Very Good Light, eyelash extension system FoxEye, and shoe brand Thousand Fell.

Average investment checks from FAB Ventures are 250,000 dollars. Roujol wants brands that are focused on clean wellness and sustainability. She is also looking for brands founded by women and people of color.