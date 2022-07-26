Odlo to acquire British sailing brand Henri-Lloyd

Swiss performance sportswear Odlo International AG has agreed to acquire the 60-year-old sailing and lifestyle label Henri-Lloyd for an undisclosed sum.

In a statement, the Manchester-based Henri-Lloyd said that it would remain in the UK, “in its home city,” but would also “collaborate closely” with the Odlo group, owned by private equity firm Monte Rosa Capital in the future development of the brand.

Odlo added that it will look to further expand Henri-Lloyd’s product range and geographic footprint.

Hans Eckerström, chairman of the board at Henri-Lloyd, said: “The acquisition of Henri-Lloyd by Odlo opens up tremendous opportunities for the brand to reach its true potential to the benefit of all shareholders, both current and future.

“Joining a family of successful companies that share values and goals will accelerate our growth. Most importantly that journey will be based on quality, innovation and striving for sustainability – principles that the Henri-Lloyd team hold dearly.”

Henri-Lloyd also added that they will continue to be technical clothing partners of both GBR Sail GP Team and INEOS Britannia.

Knut Are Hogberg, chief executive at Odlo, added: By leveraging Odlo’s comprehensive infrastructure, we can concentrate investments towards the Henri-Lloyd brand and its customers while progressing on the ambitious sustainability agenda of all brands within Odlo International.”

This marks the second acquisition for Odlo this year. In March, the company acquired Janus Holding, Norway’s largest and oldest manufacturer of wool underwear.