Oeko-Tex renews commitments to sustainability goals

In celebration of its 30th anniversary, Oeko-Tex, the manufacturing solutions provider, has renewed its commitment to the enabling of responsible consumption and has outlined key milestones the company has already achieved.

The firm, which was founded back in 1992, now counts 17 independent research and test institutes under its operation and has partnered with 21,000 companies in issuing over 235,000 certifications. Additionally, the company said that it has successfully developed standards and test methods for the entire supply chain.

While it will continue to monitor the textile industry’s technological and scientific advancements, Oeko-Tex has also outlined goals and activations it will be further working on this year, including its recently launched Impact Calculator that provides data overseeing a company’s carbon emissions and water usage.

Furthermore, the solutions developer is planning to launch a service to help companies transition to the upcoming EU due diligence laws, with a programme scheduled to launch in June.

"Our services bring transparency to the international textile and leather industry supply chains," said Oeko-Tex’s secretary general, Georg Dieners, in a news release. "They enable all stakeholders to make mindful decisions that help preserve our planet for future generations."