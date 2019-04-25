Off-White settles lawsuit with childrenswear brand Brooklyn Lighthouse

After five months, Off-White has settled its trademark infringement case against Brooklyn-based childrenswear label Brooklyn Lighthouse. The luxury brand initially filed its lawsuit against the kids' brand in a New York federal court in December, stating that the latter was infringing on its federally registered trademarks.

The Brooklyn Lighthouse designs in question included patterns featuring alternating parallel lines and two intersecting dual-sided arrows, as well as the words "Off-White" printed on clothing.

While Off-White's original lawsuit claimed that Brooklyn Lighthouse had been "offering for sale and/or selling products that infringe other well-known brands," the two parties have now settled their dispute, according to news originally reported by The Fashion Law.

Under the agreement, Brooklyn Lighthouse had ended all sales of items with designs that bear Off-White's trademarks and is paying its own costs surrounding the lawsuit.