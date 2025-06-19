Off-White to launch in India through new distribution deal

Off-White is set to enter the Indian market through a new long-term distribution deal between Brand Concepts Limited and Sportlux General Trading FZCO. With this, Brand Concept has secured the rights to launch and operate the luxury brand in the Republic of India, a press release has revealed.

The manufacturer will be responsible for the distribution and retail of Off-White products in the men’s, women’s and kidswear ready-to-wear categories. Footwear, bags, wallets, belts, swimwear and other fashion accessories are also included in the contract.

Brand Concept is anticipated to launch Off-White’s first collection in the region during the fourth quarter of the current financial year. The brand will become available via exclusive brand outlets, Modern Retail Outlets, select Lux e-commerce platforms and a direct-to-consumer website.

In a statement, Abhinav Kumar, co-founder of Brands Concept, said that the partnership with Sportlux was a “landmark achievement” for the company.

Kumar continued: “This isn’t just about launching a brand; it’s about introducing a cultural movement to the Indian market. The comprehensive product portfolio, from apparel to footwear and accessories, allows us to offer a complete Off-White experience.

“We are poised to leverage our retail expertise to build a powerful presence for Off-White and solidify our leadership in the premium and luxury fashion landscape in India."

For Brand Concepts, which already works with the likes of Aeropostale, Juicy Couture and Tommy Hilfiger Travel, the deal with Off-White marks an expansion into the luxury apparel segment. It comes at a time when more and more high-end fashion brands are zoning in on India as an emerging market, presenting vast potential for expansion.