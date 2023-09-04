Oh Polly posts revenue and profit growth

For the year to April 2023, Oh Polly Group reported revenues of 113 million pounds and a profit before tax (PBT) of 11.2 million pounds.

Over the past 12 months, the company said in a statement, Oh Polly achieved a growth rate of over 45 percent through its strategic expansion in the US and Australia.

The company added that the success of the collaboration between Oh Polly and ex- love islander Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu marked a significant milestone in the brand’s journey.

“This collaboration played a key role in driving brand awareness and reinforcing Oh Polly’s status as a trendsetter within the fashion industry. Oh Polly has confirmed the mutual conclusion of its partnership with Cülcüloğlu so that the parties can pursue alternative strategies,” the company said.

The company further said that Oh Polly Group’s exceptional financial performance, driven by strategic expansion, elevated occasion-wear focus, successful collaborations, and effective influencer partnerships, reaffirms its position as a dominant player in the global women’s fashion sector.

“The company is on track for a further 35 percent growth in the next 12 months,” Oh Polly added.